Subscribe
Uncategorized

Law Street Retracts Article Concerning False Claims Act Complaint Against Florida Center

by David Nayer


Law Street Media is retracting an article posted Nov. 23 titled “False Claims Act Case Alleges Surgery Center Exceeded Licensing Limits.”

The article covered a complaint that accused Dr. Roger Khouri and Key Biscayne Surgery Center of fraudulent billing practices. Law Street’s story listed in error that the United States was an accuser; while the accuser was instead Mark V. Morsch, a relator bringing the allegations on behalf of the United States via a qui tam action. The defendants informed Law Street that the complaint does not reflect the knowledge of the billing practices possessed by the relator, a disbarred attorney. The case has since been sealed and original article has been removed.

LawStreetMediaLogo

News

Company

Keep In Touch