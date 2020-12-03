ZoomInfo Files Suit Against CarpeDatum For Unauthorized Database Access

ZoomInfo Technologies filed a complaint against CarpeDatum on Wednesday in the District of Colorado for copyright infringement, alleging that the defendant gained unauthorized access to ZoomInfo’s proprietary database of sales and marketing contacts.

ZoomInfo says it “curates a highly accurate database of information used by businesses worldwide in connection with their business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting.” This information includes “business contact data, firmographic information, and other competitive intelligence.” ZoomInfo asserted that it invests significant time, money, and other resources to build, maintain, update, and expand this database as well as ensuring this information is accurate. The company contended that the value of its database comes from its exclusivity, therefore, it uses various security measures including “password protection, mail monitoring, and list protection.”

However, ZoomInfo averred that “[i]nstead of paying for a subscription like other customers, CarpeDatum gained unauthorized access to ZoomInfo’s database for years, thereby improperly acquiring and gaining knowledge of the data contained therein.” Specifically, CarpeDatum allegedly used “login credential issued to existing ZoomInfo customers” to gain access to this information. Consequently, ZoomInfo proffered that CarpeDatum used the data that it unduly acquired “to market and promote its products and services.”

CarpeDatum, according to the complaint, was a customer of ZoomInfo until December 2019. The plaintiff said the defendant breached its duty to properly train and supervise its employees in relation to accessing copyrighted or proprietary information and did so willfully.

The counts against CarpeDatum are theft of trade secrets, misappropriation of trade secrets, misappropriation of confidential information, circumvention of copyright protection systems, and negligence.

The plaintiff has sought declaratory judgment in its favor, an award for damages, restitution and/or a royalty, an injunction, an award for costs and fees, pre and post judgment interest and other relief.

ZoomInfo is represented by Fortis Law Partners LLC.