Wireless Communications Mobile Sues For Home Security Communicator Patent Infringement

Wireless Communications Mobile filed numerous complaints alleging patent infringement on Thursday in the Western District of Texas against Fort Knox Security Services; Protect America, Inc.; True Protection LLC.; and DFW Security LLC for infringing its communication devices that links sensors to a communicator such as a wireless network to a mobile device, the system is reportedly used for home security and other detection.

The patent-in-suit is United States Patent No. 9,125,079, entitled “Programmable Communicator.” True Protection was accused, for example, of direct, induced, and contributory infringement. Furthermore, the plaintiff claimed that True Protection had actual knowledge of infringement but continued its behavior despite this knowledge.

As stated in the claim chart, True Protection allegedly infringed at least Claim 1 of the patent, which states, “a technical data monitoring device for use with a wireless data monitoring network … wherein the data from the technical data monitoring device is (1) sent to be processed and displayed by the programmable cellular telephone and/or (2) sent to be processed and forwarded by the programmable cellular telephone to an Internet website via one or more General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), or other wireless packet switched data messages.” It also states that the data sent by the monitoring device should be information about pressure, heat, temperature, spead, sound, mechanical displacement, movement, or home security.

Accordingly, True Protection purportedly infringed the patent through its “technical data monitoring device,” which is used “with a wireless data monitoring network.” True Protection offers home security products, such as 2GIG GC2 Control Panel, Thin Door/Window Contact, and Key Fob. These products all use wireless networks “to monitor technical data and communicate with other wireless programmable devices,” the plaintiff said. Furthermore, these devices also have “wireless communication circuits,” which allows control of security systems, locks, and temperatures through a hub. According to the plaintiff, users can also “receive real-time alerts from burglary, unplanned guests, and even floods.”

Wireless Communications Mobile claimed that these devices send and receive wireless packet data transmissions through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other networks. The device can “send data over the wireless communication link for processing,” and it is “configured to generate data (alarm and notifications) associated with sensors.” The plaintiff added that this data is sent to a cellphone and displayed on the company’s mobile app.

The mobile app can reportedly “unlock doors, turn on lights and even turn on the air conditioner systems can also be controlled by a control panel, according to the claim chart. Additionally, the plaintiff stated that the data sent by the monitoring devices includes home security data from a variety of sensors.” As a result of these features, Wireless Communications Mobile claimed that True Protection infringed the patent-in-suit.

The allegations against the other defendants are similar to those against True Protection and the accused products are also similar, each consisting of a home security system able to communicate with various devices through sensors and a mobile application.

Wireless Communications Mobile, represented by Rabicoff Law LLC, sought declaratory judgment in its favor, an accounting of all damages, an award for damages, compensation for the alleged infringement, and an award for costs and fees.

