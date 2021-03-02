SEC Files Suit Over $ 45M Fraudulent Telecom Company Scheme

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint in the Southern District of New York against Airborne Wireless Network (Airborne) and several individuals, including Kalistratos “Kelly” Kabilafkas, also known as Mark McKinney (Kabilafkas), Timoleon Kabilafkas, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Panagiotis Bolovis, Eric Scheffey, Moshe Rabin (Rabin), and Jack Edward Daniels (Daniels) (collectively, the defendants), as well as the respective trustees of the Tim Kabilafkas Revocable Trust Dated and the Magdaline Kabilafkas Revocable Trust (collectively, the Relief Defendants) over their alleged $45 million fraudulent scheme.

According to the complaint, Kabilafkas, between August 2015 and at least May 2018, “orchestrated a scheme to defraud market participants, including retail investors…, using a publicly traded company, Airborne Wireless Network, which he secretly controlled.” Kabilafkas allegedly “launched the scheme by covertly acquiring millions of Airborne shares, then arranging to deceive brokers and a transfer agent so he and his associates could deposit those shares in their brokerage accounts and sell them.” The SEC contended that the pinnacle of the scheme was when Kabilafkas, Daniels, and Airborne “inflated the company’s stock price through multi-million dollar promotional campaigns,” which allowed Kabilafkas and his associates to garner “$23 million by dumping the shares, obtained for a small fraction of that amount, on an unsuspecting market.” Additionally, the SEC stated that during this time, Airborne was also able to raise more than $22 million from investors, “while its public filings contained numerous material misstatements and omissions.” As a result, the defendants “netted over $45 million in illicit proceeds.”

Specifically, the SEC averred that in October 2015, defendant Kabilafkas secretly bought essentially all of the outstanding stock of the shell company Ample-Tee, Inc., which would eventually become Airborne. The Commission proffered that Kabilafkas made multiple false and misleading statements and allegedly “engaged in additional deceptive conduct to conceal his involvement with, and controlling interest in,” Ample-Tee.” For example, Kabilafkas allegedly “funneled the funds he used to purchase Ample-Tee’s shares through a bank account in the name of a charitable religious organization, and he placed the Restricted Shares in the name of his nominee (and installed) CEO, Daniels,” but Kabilafkas purportedly controlled the company. Additionally, the SEC alleged that Kabilafkas also attempted to hide his control by, for example, “using email accounts bearing Daniels’s name, accessing Airborne’s bank and credit card accounts under others’ login credentials, and writing checks on Airborne’s corporate bank account.”

Moreover, some exemplary false and misleading statements and omissions in the SEC filings include that: “(1) Kabilafkas – not Daniels – was the company’s true control person, (ii) Kabilafkas also bought the 30 million S-1 Shares in the transaction, and (iii) the true purchase price was $300,000, not $250,000.” The SEC noted that these misstatements and omissions were never corrected by the defendants and were repeated on numerous SEC forms, including Forms 10-Q, 10-K, and S-1.

The agency averred that the defendants also made false share transfer paperwork and other misleading statements in an alleged effort to get Airborne’s transfer agent to reissue more S-1 Share certificates in their names and the names of some of the nominees, in addition to “convince(ing) broker-dealers to accept them for deposit and clear them for sale to the public.” The defendants also spent millions of dollars on advertisements concealing that Airborne was the vehicle and front for Kabilafkas’s fraudulent scheme, the SEC claimed. While the campaign was occurring, Kabilafkas and his associates sold 11.8 million Airborne shares for a profit of more than $22 million, of which a large portion went to the Kabilafkas family, according to the SEC. The Commission added that Airborne raised more than $22 million through its offerings to investors when the false and misleading statements were available. As a result, the defendants were able to inflate the share price of Airborne shares and reap the benefit of their stock dumping.

“As alleged in the complaint, Kelly Kabilafkas orchestrated a wide-ranging scheme to deceive gatekeepers, conceal from investors the true ownership of a public company, and then manipulate the company’s stock,” Jennifer S. Leete, Associate Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division said in a press release. “The SEC is committed to unraveling frauds to protect investors.”

The defendants are accused of violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act) and Rule 10b-5 thereunder and Sections 17(a)(1) and (3) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act). Alternatively, Kabilafkas, as Airborne’s control person, is liable for Airborne’s violations of the Exchange Act under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, and all of the defendants except defendants Daniels and Rabin violated Section 17(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

The SEC is seeking declaratory relief, to permanently restrain and enjoin the defendants from further violations, to par the defendants from participating in an offering of penny stock, to bar several of the defendants from various conduct, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and other relief.

