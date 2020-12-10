Scooter Share Co. Bird Rides Accused of Failing to Pay Consultant

On Tuesday, Logic20/20 filed a “straightforward” breach of contract complaint against defendant Bird Rides for allegedly failing to compensate it for work rendered pursuant to the parties’ master services agreement (MSA). The Western District of Washington suit seeks an order requiring Bird to pay the plaintiff nearly $200,000, or in the alternative, compelling arbitration.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff is a Seattle-based consultancy that “assists clients in a wide range of industries with strategy and operations, advanced analytics (e.g., machine learning), digital transformation and marketing, and management and implementation of technology solutions.” Santa Monica, California-based Bird is reportedly a “‘micromobility company’” that operates a shared electric scooter service.

The plaintiff claims that the defendant hired it to help with the rollout of a data processing company Bird had recently acquired. By the MSA dated Nov. 27, 2019, the parties reportedly outlined the terms of their agreement, including the scope of work to be performed, payment procedure, and dispute resolution provisions.

Allegedly, Logic sent Bird three invoices that, pursuant to the agreement, were supposed to be paid in the first and second quarters of 2020, but were not. On two separate occasions, the complaint avers, the defendant proposed repayment schedules which Logic agreed to. However, Bird never paid Logic under either proposal, the filing states.

Throughout the summer and into the fall, the complaint contends, negotiations continued with promises of payment and discussions of taking the matter to arbitration. Yet, to date, Logic has not received payment, the complaint explains. The plaintiff also contends that it has accrued over $4,000 in legal fees since the dispute began.

The two-count complaint alleges breach of contract, and in the alternative, unjust enrichment, and otherwise an order compelling arbitration. The plaintiffs seek a total of just over $190,000 and its attorneys’ fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Foster Garvey P.C.