Photographer Sues Sinclair Television Group For Copyright Infringement

Plaintiff photographer Anthony Ayiomamitis has filed a complaint against Sinclair Television Group for copyright infringement. The complaint was filed in the Texas Western District Court. Ayiomamitis is represented by Liebowitz Law Firm.

The plaintiff alleges that Sinclair Television had an “unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of a lunar apogee and perigee.” Ayiomamitis photographed the “lunar apogee and perigee,” which is copyrighted. Ayiomamitis claims that Sinclair Television ran an article on its website on April 6, titled “Pink Supermoon: When to see the biggest and brightest moon of 2020,” which features the plaintiff’s photograph as one of the photographs in the article. However, Sinclair Television did not obtain a license or Ayiomamitis’s permission to use the photograph in the article.

As a result, the plaintiff alleges that Sinclair Television infringed on his copyright of the photograph by “reproducing and publicly displaying the Photograph on the Website” without a license or authorization. Further, Ayiomamitis claims that this infringement was willful and intentional.

Plaintiff Ayiomamitis has sought judgment in his favor, an award for pre-judgment interest, an award for damages, an award for costs and fees, and other relief as determined by the Court.