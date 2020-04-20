Panasonic Sued for Misclassifying Avionics Employees

Plaintiffs Aaron Colonelli and David Mancera filed a complaint on April 15 against Panasonic Avionics Corporation, alleging that the company failed to pay minimum and overtime wages to its employees. The plaintiffs also accuse the company of neglecting to properly compensate employees in an effort to increase profits. This case is being held at the Eastern Division of the California Central District Court before Judge Jesus G. Bernal.

Panasonic Avionics, a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation North America, manufactures, sells, and installs custom in-flight entertainment devices for airlines. Colenelli and Mancera, former employees of Panasonic Avionics, claim they were “misclassified as exempt employees and later reclassified as non-exempt employees while working for [Panasonic Avionics].” They filed the suit on behalf of themselves and other similarly situated. “The members of the relevant class are so numerous that joinder of all members is impractical,” says the complaint. “Although the members of the class are unknown to the plaintiffs at this time…the class is estimated to be greater than 100 individuals.”

Class members allegedly did not receive timely wage payments, were not allowed the hour-long break period required by law, were not duly paid overtime, and did not receive complete and accurate wage statements. These actions could potentially violate the California Labor Code, IWC Wage Orders, and the California Business and Professions Code.

As a result of the alleged violations, the plaintiffs seek an award of damages and an order requiring Panasonic Avionics to restore to their employees any funds acquired by means that the court deems unlawful. Colonelli and Mancera are represented by Aegis Law Firm.