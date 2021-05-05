Microsoft Sued for Infringement of Graphic Display and Processing Patents

On Tuesday, Interactive Graphic Solutions LLC filed a complaint in the Western District of Texas against Microsoft Corporation alleging that Microsoft infringed some of its patents relating to graphic displays and processing.

The patents-in-suit are United States Patent Nos. 7,916,147 (the ’147 patent); 8,081,192 (the ’192 patent); 8,203,568 (the ’568 patent); 8,466,922 (the ’922 patent); 9,113,146 (the ’146 patent); 9,117,285 (the ’285 patent); 9,424,621 (the ’621 patent); and 9,852,490 (the ’490 patent). Most of the patents-in-suit are entitled, “Centralised Interactive Graphical Application Server” and one is entitled, “Sharing a graphical processing unit between a plurality of programs.”

According to the complaint, Microsoft “makes, uses, sells, offers to sell, and/or imports” products or systems that allegedly infringe the patents-in-suit. Reportedly, these infringing products include “its Operating Systems with RemoteFX (e.g., Windows Server, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, etc.)” which purportedly use the methods and features described in the patents-in-suit. Additionally, the plaintiff argued that Microsoft has infringed the patents by using their processes within its Azure cloud services platform, including its Azure virtual desktop infrastructure and virtual apps services.

For example, according to the exemplary claim chart, Microsoft infringed at least claim 1 of the ’147 patent, which stated, “A method of generating a compressed video data signal using at least one graphics processor module …” Specifically, the plaintiff claimed that Microsoft via its Accused Instrumentalities generates compressed video data signals using a graphics processor module, such as a graphics processing unit (GPU), this is purportedly done in conjunction with its cloud computing service Azure.

Additionally, Microsoft’s Windows Server reportedly incorporates remote desktop services that are integrated with Microsoft RemoteFX. Reportedly, the Microsoft RemoteFX “provides graphic rendering capabilities for Windows applications running on Windows virtual machines” and the RemoteFX “provides host-based graphics virtualization capability that provides graphics services utilizing graphics processor modules.”

In particular, the plaintiff noted that RemoteFX consists of a Remote Desktop Virtual Graphics Manager which renders and compresses the graphics. According to the plaintiff, once this is generated, “the compressed video data signal is delivered to client devices using the Remote Desktop Protocol.” The claim chart further detailed Microsoft’s purported infringement, including that the Desktop Windows Manager redirects and intercepts the graphics instructions that come from apps running on Windows, which allow for “the compositing of windows.” Accordingly, the RemoteFX then intercepts these instructions to “render a virtualized end-user display().” As a result of this, and other claims, the plaintiff averred that Microsoft infringed this patent and the other patents-in-suit.

The plaintiff seeks declaratory judgment in its favor; an award for damages, royalties, costs, and fees; and pre- and post-judgment interest.

Interactive Graphic Solutions is represented by Nelson Bumgardner Albritton PC.