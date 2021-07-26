Man pleads guilty for involvement in Amazon Marketplace price fixing conspiracy

On Friday, a hearing took place in the case of USA v. Camp in the Eastern District of Tennessee. The hearing was to finalize a plea agreement that the two parties had reached on June 24, 2021.

David Camp pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a price fixing conspiracy that he was allegedly involved in. According to the plea, Camp certified that from May 2018 to October of 2019 he and his co-conspirators “knowingly entered into and engaged in a combination and conspiracy to suppress and eliminate competition by fixing prices of video media contained on digital video disks and BluRay discs.”

Camp reportedly operated an Amazon Marketplace storefront where he was in charge of the pricing for the DVD and BluRay discs. According to the document, the value of the product sold through amazon marketplace by the defendant totaled at least $500,000. Camp was accused of, and pled guilty to, colluding with others on the platform who sold similar products in order to suppress and eliminate competition through price fixing.

As part of the plea deal, Camp agreed to admit his guilt in the matter, submit his financial records to the United States, and pay back the amount the court decides is just. In exchange, the prosecution agreed not to seek the maximum penalty and will reduce his offence level by two levels because of his cooperation. The defendant will also avoid jail time and will instead be placed on supervised release. He must refrain from committing any other crimes within the decided time frame, must check in frequently with a parole officer, and must adhere to a curfew among other restrictions.

Camp will be released from custody as soon as the proper documents are filed and processed.