Linquet Technologies Sues Tile For Infringing Location Tracking Solution And Notification Patent

Location technology company Linquet Technologies, Inc. sued Tile, Inc. on Monday in the Northern District of California for Tile’s alleged infringement of the plaintiff’s location tracking solution and notification system for misplaced items patents.

The patent-in-suit is U.S. Patent No. 10,163,318 (the ’318 patent), entitled “Comprehensive System And Method Of Universal Real-Time Linking Of Real Objects To A Machine, Network, Internet, Or Software Service.” Linquet stated this patent helped the company develop its cloud-based solution for protecting and locating items.

Linquet Technologies is a location technology solutions company focusing on cloud and community-based location and protection solutions for mobile devices, keys, pets, or luggage. A user attaches the Linquet tag to a specific item in order to protect and locate it. When the placed tag goes out of range, the user is alerted via their mobile device about the item. The tag also provides the time and location of the item to the cloud. This works through a network of Linquet users. Linquet Technologies accused Tile of developing products with a similar function and premise to locate missing items and notify users.

Tile’s purportedly infringing products include the Tile Sticker, Tile Slim, Tile Pro, Tile Mate, and Tile’s embedded technology (the Tile Tags). These are used with Tile’s app, software, and its cloud which can also include a community-based feature. The Tile Tags, app, software, and cloud are collectively called the Tile System. Tile allegedly infringed at least claim 1 and 2 of the ’318 patent through the following alleged conduct and product similarities. Claim 1 applies to a system including a wireless tag which allows an electronic device to detect signals and determine the tag’s position and whether it is within a specific range. Linquet Technologies claimed that Tile infringed this method and process because of the product similarities and location and notification method.

Specifically, Tile Tags are items that an individual places on belongings that they want to keep track of and be able to locate if misplaced. The user connects the Tile Tag and Tile’s app, each given a unique identifier number, so if an item is misplaced the user will be notified on their mobile device about the item and its location. A user can mark an item as lost. Users can also share Tile Tags, allowing both users to access the location of the Tag. Moreover, the “Community Find” feature provides an anonymous update if someone also using Tile detects a “lost” Tile Tag, when it is out of range for the owner, thus allowing the owner to be notified about the location of the Tile Tag.

Linquet Technologies proffered that Tile’s alleged infringement for the similarities between the parties’ products and services have caused injury for the plaintiff. Tile is accused of direct, contributory and induced infringement. Linquet Technologies has sought for the court to declare the patent-in-suit enforceable; a permanent injunction against Tile; an award for damages, including treble damages; an order for declaratory judgment for Tile’s infringement; an award for cost and fees; and other relief as determined by the court.

Linquet Technologies is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.