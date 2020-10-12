Library Tech. Sued for DMCA Violation

Synopsys, Inc. filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) action against Library Technologies, Inc. for purportedly skirting technological measures in order to increase its access to Synopsys’s software in violation of the DMCA and the parties’ licensing agreement. The Oct. 8 filing contends that Library Technologies “spoof[ed]” Synopsys’s license servers by altering identifying information on various license server computers to facilitate more concurrent usage of copyright-protected Synopsys tools.

The filing explains that Synopsys is a California-based company and a “leading provider of Electronic Design Automation (“EDA”) solutions for the semiconductor industry.” It reportedly offers a suite of software quality and security solutions, including its “HSPICE” software application. According to the complaint, Library Technologies is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley that “develops and markets design and analysis tools for integrated circuit design.” Its suite of tools and products are integrated with and interface to “popular chip design flows including Synopsys tools.”

The complaint contends that the parties entered into an “End User License and Maintenance Agreement” in September 2006. The agreement supposedly specified both what tools and how many “license seats” were afforded to Library Technologies. However, the three-count complaint avers, Library Technologies breached the agreement when it “altered the Host IDs of its license server computers to impersonate a server authorized to use Synopsys Tools, in order to circumvent Synopsys’ access control license key protections, thereby gaining access to more concurrent usage of Synopsys Tools than authorized.”

Synopsys contends that Library Technologies accessed the software “in excess of its license over 400,000 times,” though it is authorized for only two license seats. Library Technologies’ unauthorized and unpaid for access, Synopsys argues, not only breached the parties’ agreement but also violated the DMCA. For the claimed harm, Synopsys seeks injunctive relief, statutory and actual damages, attorneys’ fees and litigation costs, an accounting, and any other relief the court deems appropriate.

Synopsys is represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

