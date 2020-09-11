LG, Samsung Sued For Patent Infringement Over Smart TVs

Plaintiff DivX, LLC filed patent infringement complaints on Wednesday in the District of Delaware against LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, and LG’s semiconductor manufacturer, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., alleging that the defendants infringed the patents-in-suit through video processing devices, smart televisions, and related parts in order to stream videos using this patented technology.

The patents-in-suit are United States Patent Nos. 8,832,297 (the ’297 patent); 10,212,486 (the ’486 patent); 10,412,141 (the ’141 patent); and 10,484,749 (the ’749 patent). These patents generally relate to video streaming technology. Furthermore, DivX claimed that it “is one of the first companies to enable successful delivery of high-quality digital video over the internet.” The plaintiff stated that the defendants have been notified about their purported infringement.

For instance, LG allegedly infringed these patents-in-suit through its Accused Products, which include “video processing devices, components thereof, and digital smart televisions.” Specifically, LG allegedly infringed at least claims 1, 2-11, 14-17, 18, 19-29, and 32-39 of the ’297 patent. According to the complaint, LG infringed at least claim 1 of the ’297 patent through its exemplary product the LG 43UM6910PUA smart television. The plaintiff stated that claim 1 of this patent “claims a playback device configured to perform multiphase adaptive bitrate streaming by requesting portions of encoded media from a plurality of alternative streams of encoded media that are encoded at different maximum bitrates in response to changes in streaming conditions, the playback device comprising: (1) a processor;…” DivX asserted that the LG E9 Glass 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV with AI ThinQ®, which is model number: OLED65E9PUA, includes “a LG Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor configured, via a client application, to request portions of files from a remote server.” The plaintiff alleged that this is accomplished when the LG product “runs the webOS operating system and includes a ‘Full Web Browser,’ media players, GStreamer multimedia framework, and streaming applications such as Amazon Prime Video.” Additionally, according to DivX, this “application further configures the processor to commence streaming of the encoded media in a first operational phase utilizing a first set of stream switching conditions by requesting portions of the encoded media from one of the plurality of alternative streams encoded at a specified maximum bitrate.” As a result, the plaintiff averred that LG infringed this patented technology.

The allegations against LG for the remaining patents-in-suit are similar to the allegations for this patent, all asserting that LG infringed on the digital video processing and playing technology through various means. Moreover, DivX’s claims against Samsung for the patents-in-suit are similar to those against LG.

The defendants are accused of directly, indirectly, and contributorily infringing, as well as inducing infringement for the patents-in-suit. The plaintiff has sought declaratory judgment in its favor, an award for damages, and other relief. DivX is represented by Farnan LLP and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC.

