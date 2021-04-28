HTC Sued for Alleged Infringement of Various Patents Including Remote Printing

On Tuesday, Cedar Lane Technologies filed a complaint in the Western District of Texas against HTC Corporation, alleging that HTC infringed its patents-in-suit relating to a variety of technologies, including remote printing.

The patents-in-suit are United States Patent Nos. 10,346,105 (the ’105 patent); 6,566,805 (the ’805 patent); 6,972,774 (the ’774 patent); 6,972,790 (the ’790 patent); and 8,537,242 (the ’242 patent). The patents relate to a variety of technologies, such as system communication between a remote printer and server, an organic electro-luminescent device, an image processing system, and a host interface for imaging arrays, among other things.

For example, the ’105 patent, entitled “Method and system for communicating between a remote printer and a server,” describes “(a) method comprising: receiving, by a computing device from a remote printer, data identifying one or more characteristics of the remote printer, wherein the computing device comprises at least one processor and memory and is communicatively coupled to the remote printer via a network.”

Cedar Lane Technologies alleged that HTC infringed at least claim 1 of the ’105 patent via HTC smartphones, which come with a mobile printing functionality. According to the claim chart, the HTC smartphone “automatically discovers printers nearby that are certified for mobile printing by the Mopria Alliance.”

HTC is accused of direct and induced infringement. The plaintiff seeks declaratory judgment in its favor; an award for damages, costs, fees, as well as pre- and post-judgment interest; and other relief.

Cedar Lane Technologies is represented by Rabicoff Law LLC.