Google Seeks to Move Texas Ad Antitrust Suit to Calif.

On Tuesday, Google filed a motion to transfer venue from the Eastern District of Texas to the Northern District of California in the Texas-led coalition of states’ antitrust lawsuit against Google in regards to its purported monopoly of the online ad industry. Google cited the proposed venue as one with access to more relevant witnesses and necessary documentation.

Google pointed to six other advertising antitrust lawsuits filed against it, noting that all of these similar suits were filed in the Northern District of California, “the venue where Google is headquartered and where more relevant witnesses are located than in any other district in the country.” Meanwhile, Google has been sued multiple times by states and the Department of Justice, including this lawsuit.

Google stated that the states’ lawsuit “in the Sherman Division of the Eastern District of Texas – a venue that has no special connection to the case” and no allegations that tie Google to the division, district, or state of Texas. Google also noted the fact that there are nine other plaintiff states for questioning this choice of venue. Google contended that the private and public interest are in favor of moving the venue. For example, while Google pointed to witnesses and documents in the desired district, it also stated that transferring “promises an extra measure of judicial economy, because it offers the prospect that one judge can oversee discovery, gain familiarity with the facts and legal issues, rule on dispositive motions, and, if necessary, preside over a trial.”

As a result, Google has asked the court to transfer the suit to the Northern District of California.

