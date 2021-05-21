FCC Moves Forward with Changes to Robocall Verification Requirements

In a press release dated Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealed that it had proposed and sought comment on changes that would increase the pressure on small voice service providerse to implement caller ID authentication. By shortening the deadline, the agency aims to require these small providers to implement the caller ID authentication by June 2022, instead of June 2023.

Larger providers are required to implement the so-called “STIR/SHAKEN framework” by June of this year. The technology is designed to “reduce the effectiveness of illegal spoofing, allow law enforcement to identify bad actors more easily, and help voice service providers identify calls with illegally spoofed caller ID information before those calls reach their subscribers.”

The FCC said that its proposal to accelerate the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN for smaller voice providers originates from evidence that some of these providers appear to generate a high number of robocalls relative to their subscriber base. The FCC is also seeking public comment on “how best to identify and define the subset of small voice service providers” and other measures it can implement oversight.