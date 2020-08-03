Facebook Sued By Media Outlet Over False “Russia-state controlled media” Label

On Wednesday, Maffick LLC, a social media and e-commerce company which operates three social media channels on Facebook and Instagram, “In the Now,” “Soapbox,” and “Waste-Ed,” filed a complaint against Facebook in the Northern District of California for allegedly falsely posting a “Russia state-controlled media” label on its social media channels, pages, and posts. Maffick LLC is a Los Angeles based company, solely owned by Anissa Naouai, that “focuses on social media optimization and brand development.”

On May 18, Maffick was contacted by Facebook, which “threatened to shut down all of its social media pages by May 22, 2020, unless Maffick posted a disclosure on all of its accounts stating that Maffick was ‘a brand of Maffick Media, which is owned and operated by Ruptly GmbH, a subsidiary of RT news,’” a Russia state-funded news organization. However, Maffick asserted that it is not owned and operated by Ruptly and is not a brand of Maffick Media.

Maffick responded, informing Facebook that the pages were owned by an independent company, and “that complying with Facebook’s demand that it disclose publicly that it was ‘owned and operated by Ruptly GmbH, a subsidiary of RT news’ would require Maffick to post inaccurate information.” Out of concern that Facebook would shut down its pages completely as it had threatened, Maffick posted the purportedly false statement, “Affiliated with RT,” in its about section for Soapbox’s Facebook and Instagram pages “as a temporary, stop-gap measure.”



Maffick explained that “Ruptly is a part-owner of the inactive German entity, Maffick Media, in which Ms. Naouai owned a 49% interest. Maffick Media no longer does business of any kind.” Specifically, in July 2019, Naouai “formed an entirely new entity known as Maffick LLC, a Delaware company in which neither Maffick Media nor Ruptly has any involvement.” Despite the similar name, the plaintiff claimed there is no association between the two entities. Maffick’s Facebook pages were suspended in 2019 after a CNN investigation revealed ties to RT.

Facebook announced on June 4 that it planned “to label media outlets that are wholly or partially under the editorial control of their government.” Facebook defined “government controlled” to include financial and editorial control.

Maffick claimed that on June 5, Facebook published a notice on the “Page Transparency” section of Maffick’s three social media channels “indicating that each page is ‘Russia state-controlled media,’” without first contacting Maffick. However, Maffick claimed that this notice now appears on every social media post and sponsored or e-commerce posts made by its three channels, which gives “the impression that the products are connected or associated with, or originate from, the Russian government.” Meanwhile, Maffick alleged that this notice is false. The notice has allegedly resulted in negative comments on Maffick’s pages and posts and hurt its reputation.

Facebook responded to Maffick’s pleas on July 20, stating that it would not take down the notice, but “proposed that Maffick resolve its dispute over the false Russia state-controlled media designation through Facebook’s internal appeal process,” which Maffick had already done. Maffick also wanted Facebook to remove the notice on its pages, pending the appeal over concerns about the length and time period of the appeal process, but Facebook rejected these proposals. Maffick claimed that Facebook should have known it is not a Russia state-controlled entity and it has been harmed by these false labels.

Maffick, represented by TroyGould PC, has sought injunctive, equitable and declaratory relief, award for damages, and other relief.