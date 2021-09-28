EEOC and Activision Settle Workplace Sex Discrimination Charges for $18M

According to a Central District of California filing lodged on Monday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and Activision Blizzard Inc., Activision Publishing Inc., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., and King.com Inc. (collectively Activision) have agreed to resolve allegations that the video game publisher subjected a class of individuals to sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, and/or related retaliation under federal civil rights law. The proposed consent decree provides that in addition to the eight-figure settlement fund intended to compensate eligible claimants, Santa Monica, California-based Activision will reform its ways.

The lawsuit came about after the EEOC launched an investigation in September 2018 over allegations of sexual harassment and related retaliation against female employees. Specifically, the investigation examined claims that Activision failed to respond to sex-based discrimination complaints and its practice of paying females less than their male counterparts.

In June 2021, the EEOC issued Activision a Letter of Determination finding reasonable cause on the foregoing claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Reportedly, the commission engaged in significant “conciliation discussions” with Activision, but was unable to secure an acceptable agreement.

Instead, it filed the lawsuit and simultaneously the proposed consent decree with a federal court in Los Angeles, California. According to the proposed settlement, the defendants expressly deny any wrongdoing.

In terms of injunctive relief, Activision has agreed to hire an equal employment opportunity coordinator who will report to its board of directors. The company will also update its policies, practices, and training in an effort to eliminate discrimination and harassment in its workplaces.

Activision is represented by Paul Hastings LLP.

