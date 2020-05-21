DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit Will Use Google Cloud

Google Cloud announced that Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) will use Google Cloud to “build a secure cloud management solution to detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats worldwide.” The DIO is an organization within the DoD that is “focused on scaling commercial technology across the DoD,” this allows the DoD to take advantage of and adopt commercial technology to solve national security challenges.

The deal comes alongside ongoing controversy over the award of the larger JEDI contract to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, which has been contested by Amazon Web Services.

Google’s cloud solution will be built on Anthos to utilize multiple clouds. It will allow the DIU to run web services and applications on three major cloud platforms, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure, but it will be managed on Google Cloud Console. This will also offer “real-time network monitoring, access control, and full audit trails, enabling DIU to maintain its strict cloud security posture” while keeping it fast and reliable.

“Google Cloud is a pioneer in ‘zero trust’ security and in deploying innovative approaches to protecting and securing networks worldwide,” Mike Daniels, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud, said. “We’re honored to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security.”

The solution will be built using Anthos, Istio, and Netskope for the deployment of hybrid clouds, secure service communication, and cloud security, respectively. This will allow for “better network throughput,” “more controlled access,” “reduced costs,” “support for roaming users,” and the “ability to deploy quickly and seamlessly.” This solution will allow the DIU and DoD to use Google Cloud as a resource to combat cyber threats.

“Government agencies shouldn’t have to choose between security and throughput,” Beau Hutto, VP Public Sector, Netskope, said. “Netskope is a leader in providing complete visibility and control for managed and unmanaged applications. This secure cloud management solution will help the DIU maintain vigilance, while also helping it seamlessly manage applications in service of its mission.”