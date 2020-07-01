Clothing Brands Sued For Infringing Website Search Systems

Four clothing brands, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Levi Strauss and Nike were sued on Monday in the Western District of Texas by Hitel Technologies for patent infringement over their websites’ search and navigation systems, claiming these sites used its patented method.

The patent-in-suit is U.S. Patent No. 7,689,617 (the ’617 patent), entitled “Dynamic Learning For Navigation Systems.” This patent covers “method performed in a system involves, at a node within the system, receiving an input from a user determining that the input contains an unknown word, presenting, at least one response to the user, and based upon at least one additional input from the user, learning one or more associations for the unknown word.”

Hitel Technologies alleged that the defendants have shopping websites that they “commercialize” using the method described in claim 1 of the ’617 patent. Specifically, claim 1 of the patent covers “[a] method performed in a system comprising user navigable nodes, documents attached to the user navigable nodes, keywords associated with the user navigable nodes and having search and navigation capability…following presentation of at least one response, learning one or more associations between the unknown word and one or more keywords from the documents attached to the current node…” Hitel Technologies said the defendants take advantage and utilize this technology in their respective websites.

Each of the different sites has different nodes, or product categories, and documents or product webpages, which are allegedly attached to user navigable nodes. For example, Armani has nodes such as “What’s New, Women, Men, [and] Children” and documents attached to each node. Meanwhile, Gucci has different navigable nodes, keywords, which are attached to certain product pages and are connected with the user navigable nodes. A user can also perform a search query, such as “Boots.” Thus, as specified in claim 1 of the ’617 patent, the user places an input into the system, which the sites receive. The allegedly infringing sites can supposedly determine that the input contains an unknown word. The plaintiff alleged that the Accused Instrumentality uses the patented method to associate between a keyword and the unknown word. For example, once a new word is determined it will navigate through the system to a current node, such as a product desired by the user based on the user’s navigation and other input that was provided while using a user navigable node.

Hitel Technologies concluded that the defendants have infringed the ’617 patent through their alleged use of the method described in the patent. The plaintiff claimed that the clothing companies did not obtain a license or authorization to use this method.

The plaintiff has sought for judgment in its favor; an account for all infringing sales and damages; an award for damages; pre- and post-judgment interest; an award for costs and fees; and other relief as determined by the court.

Hitel Technologies is represented by The Mort Law Firm, PLLC.