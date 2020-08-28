Auriga Sues Intel and HP for Patent Infringement

On Tuesday, Auriga Innovations, Inc. filed a complaint for patent infringement against Intel Corporation, HP Inc. (HPI), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) for their allegedly unauthorized use of seven of Auriga’s microprocessor and semiconductor patents. Auriga brings the civil complaint against the three computer manufacturer defendants in pursuit of declaratory and injunctive relief and damages.

The Western District of Texas suit states that Auriga is a Delaware corporation with its principal place of business in Ottawa, Canada. The defendants are also Delaware businesses with their places of business in Silicon Valley.

The complaint avers that each defendant is registered to do business in Texas in support of its affirmative contention that the court has personal jurisdiction over Intel, HPI, and HPE. Further, the plaintiff contends, the three defendants have substantial contacts stemming from their business and physical offices in Texas sufficient to warrant a finding of both general and specific personal jurisdiction.

The litigation revolves around seven technological patents Auriga owns by assignment. Auriga explains that the evolution of microprocessors and the drive to “create ever-denser chips with smaller components,” has fueled new trends, including the development of three-dimensional chip architecture using metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET). In this construction, a “gate” is “placed on multiple sides of the channel and controls the channel current at each such side to perform switching,” this is referred to as FinFETs. FinFET devices “have significantly faster switching times and offer higher current density than planar technology.”

These and other aspects of microprocessor technology and semiconductor construction and components are the subject of the defendants’ alleged infringement. The plaintiff claims that the defendants have and continue to make, use, and sell microprocessor products or products that incorporate them, like laptop and desktop computers, infringing on at least one claim for each of the patents-in-suit.

Auriga is represented by the Tensegrity Law Group, LLP.

