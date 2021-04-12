ADT Removes Complaint by Southern California Jewellery Store Over Burglaries

On Friday, defendant ADT LLC, doing business as Protection One, filed a notice of removal with the Central District of California in a case accusing the security company of failing to prevent and mitigate two break-ins at a jewelry store. The plaintiffs, Temecula Gold and Jewellery and its owner, filed suit against ADT earlier this month claiming that as a result of its conduct, the defendant breached the parties’ contract and was negligent and unjustly enriched.

The state court complaint alleged that Temecula Gold and Jewellery hired ADT to provide security services at its brick-and-mortar location prior to June 2019. In July 2019, burglars broke into the store, reportedly causing extensive property damage and loss of inventory.

Reportedly, ADT’s silent alarm failed, and the security company did not expeditiously call local authorities as required by the contract. Thereafter, ADT purportedly committed to abide by the terms of its agreement with the jewelry store.

However, in February 2020, Temecula Gold and Jewellery reportedly experienced another break-in. This time, the thieves allegedly cut power to the building before entering. The complaint explained that the perpetrators stole most of the plaintiffs’ gold, jewelry, and other precious metals.

The store owner claimed that ADT provided a “grossly deficient and faulty” security system, inadequate for a storefront containing such high-end valuables. The complaint also asserted that ADT failed to maintain the system and instead left it in “disrepair.”

The plaintiffs alleged that ADT’s lapse caused business interruption and interference with their right to the quiet enjoyment of their property.

The jewelry store and its owner seek a variety of damages, including for emotional distress, lost wages, and business income and an award of their attorneys’ fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Richards Willis PC and the defendant by Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP.