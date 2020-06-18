LinkedIn Sued Over Job Search Service

Linkedin Corporation faced a patent infringement lawsuit over its recruiter search and information storage mechanisms. The company’s website and data centers are accused of appropriating the patents’ claims by providing and storing searchable job information. This case is being held in the Western District of Texas before Judge Alan D. Albright.

Plaintiff GreatGigz Solutions, LLC filed the suit in defense of its four patents, United States Patent Nos. 6.662,194 (the ’194 Patent), 7,490,086 (the ’086 Patent), 9,760,864 (the ’864 Patent), and 10,096,000 (the ’000 Patent). The ‘194 patent relates to “an apparatus and method for providing recruitment information,” including a memory storage device for job data. The ‘086 patent similarly relates to an apparatus for providing recruitment information and processing data in job search requests. According to the complaint, “the [patents] claim priority to at least July 31, 1999,” several years before Linkedin’s initial launch.

Linkedin’s website is accused of infringing upon the patent’s claims by providing job search services to interested parties, like job seekers and recruiters. Its data centers throughout the United States are a part of an accused “storage infrastructure” that houses searchable job information. Linkedin’s “job search alerts” detect jobs that meet search criteria and notifies interested parties. This part of the company’s “search infrastructure” is alleged to infringe upon GreatGigz’s ‘086 patent which automatically detects job postings and transmits messages to individuals.

As a result of Linkedin’s alleged patent infringement, GreatGigz seeks an award of enhanced damages and “ongoing post-trial royalties.” The plaintiff is represented by Garteiser Honea and The Mort Law Firm.