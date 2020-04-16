FTC, DoJ Warn Against Employer Collusion

In a joint antitrust statement released on April 13 the Federal Trade Commission and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice said they are monitoring and enforcing rules against employer coordination which could harm workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement says they “wish to make it clear to the public that although there are many permissibly ways that firms can engage in procompetitve collaboration, COVID-19 does not provide a reason to tolerate anticompetitive conduct that harms workers.”

They are on alert for employers, recruiters, and staffing companies with agreements to lower wages or reduce hours. They said these companies and individuals should be aware that they could face civil or criminal liability for anticompetitive conduct and specifically discussed conduct that harms doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store workers, and other essential service providers. Unlawful wage-fixing or no-poach agreements could be criminally prosecuted by the Antitrust Division and the FTC could use civil enforcement to any that invite collusion.

“Although many individuals and businesses have demonstrated extraordinary compassion and flexibility in responding to COVID-19, and will continue to do so, others may use it as an opportunity to prey on American workers by subverting competition in labor markets. The Division and the Bureau will not hesitate to hold accountable those who do so,” the statement says. They asked individuals to reach out to them if they have any information about antitrust situations and said they will work closely with the public and business community.

The FTC acknowledged that the pandemic will require “unprecedented cooperation” to protect Americans. “Many American workers are under a tremendous amount of stress because of COVID-19, and that includes essential workers and first responders. We will not stand for any collusion among employers that would deprive workers of competitive compensation for their hard work,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons.

The two agencies recently released guidelines encouraging companies to work together in procompetitive ways to help fight the pandemic.