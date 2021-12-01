Uber Receives Price Gouging Class Action Complaint

A Bronx, New York woman is claiming that ride-hailing company Uber sometimes charges customers more than the price initially presented to them for rides. The Southern District of New York complaint asserts that despite Uber Technologies Inc.’s purported transparent pricing, the company illegally dupes consumers and charges them higher fares.

According to the filing, Uber introduced a feature in 2016 called “Upfront Pricing,” purported to provide accuracy and price certainty to riders by notifying them of the total cost of a ride prior to purchase. The plaintiff alleges that Uber markets its transparent pricing scheme to riders, knowing that they will rely on it when electing to use its service.

The plaintiff explains that Uber can get away with charging riders more than advertised because it receives the consumers’ method of payment, usually a credit card, at or before the price is presented. Had the plaintiff known about Uber’s “classic bait and switch scheme,” she would not have used the company’s services, the filing says.

The complaint also argues that many overcharged consumers are unaware that they paid more than advertised. As for proof, the filing contends that Uber’s records are capable of showing each and every one of the overcharges during the class period.

The plaintiff seeks to certify a class of consumers who purchased one or more rides through Uber originating anywhere within New York using Upfront Pricing through the Uber App since Jan. 1, 2016. The rider states two claims for relief under New York’s General Business Law and one for unjust enrichment. She seeks damages, actual and statutory, as well as injunctive relief, and an award of her attorneys’ fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Reese LLP.