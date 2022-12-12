Twitter Sued for Patent Infringement Relating to Creating and Distributing Media Content

Last Thursday, a lawsuit was filed against social media company Twitter by Virtual Creative Artists LLC (VCU) in the Northern District of Illinois. The plaintiff alleges that defendant Twitter violated two of their media distriubtion patents.

The invention referenced in the lawsuit “relates to the field of creating and distributing media content, in particular, creating media content based upon submissions received on an electronic media exchange.”

The complaint explained that the claimed invention comprises five subsystems:

“an electronic media submissions server subsystem,”

“an electronic multimedia creator server subsystem,”

“an electronic release subsystem,”

“an electronic voting subsystem,” and

“their corresponding specialized databases.”

The suit details various aspects of the Twitter platform which they allege infringe upon the patent, including a database of user profiles with multiple attributes, and a database of electronic submissions (i.e. Tweets).

The plaintiff is represented by Direction IP Law.