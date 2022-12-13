Twitter Sued for Failing to Pay Private Jet Fees

Private Jet Services Group, LLC (PJS) is suing Twitter, Inc for breach of contract and quasi-contract. They allege that Twitter owes them almost $200,000 in unpaid airfare.

Per the complaint, PJS is an air charter passenger transportation services broker. In other words, they link individuals or companies with air charters, so that their customers can more easily access private airfare when and where they need it.

PJS states that in June 2020, they signed a Blanket Purchase Agreement with Twitter in which designated employees at the social media could book trips and acknowledge the terms and conditions through Statements of Work. However, in practice, these transactions were often more casual and trips were arranged through mere emails not necessarily from the designated employees.

In late October 2022, in the wake of the final negotiations for the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk, representatives at Twitter arranged two chartered flights with PJS totalling $197,725. According to internal emails cited in the complaint, even though these flights were not arranged by designated representatives, they were approved by then CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Twitter, however, allegedly refused to pay the invoices for these flights, citing the fact that they were not arranged by designated representatives. In internal emails cited in the complaint, the new management said that they “[wanted] to hold firm on this.”

PJS seeks an award of damages and recompense for the legal fees they undertook to pursue this suit. It was filed in the District of New Hampshire where both parties agreed to bring such cases in the Blanket Purchase Agreement. PJS is represented by Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.