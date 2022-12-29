ThreatLocker Brings TM Lawsuit Against Competitor

On Tuesday, ThreatLocker, Inc filed a complaint to the Middle District of Florida against ThreatBlockr, Inc. alleging trademark infringement and unfair competition.

According to the complaint, ThreatLocker is a Delaware corporation and software company that offers Zero Trust security solutions to protect users, devices and networks against vulnerabilities. The complaint states that since January 2017, ThreatLocker has offered and promoted its security platform and software under the ThreatLocker mark. Further, ThreatLocker states it has successfully registered the ThreatLocker mark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The complaint purports that ThreatBlockr was founded in 2012 and previously operated under the name Bandura Cyber. Additionally, the complaint states ThreatBlockr offers a software security platform designed to neutralize risk and protect computer networks.

ThreatLocker argues through the complaint that the ThreatBlockr website is very similar in look and feel to ThreatLocker’s website in a manner that is likely to cause consumer confusion. Further, the complaint states that ThreatBlockr filed to register the ThreatBlockr mark with the USPTO which is nearly identical to ThreatLocker’s mark.

The plaintiff argues that ThreatBlockr has filed for its mark and developed its website to ride on the success of ThreatLocker. Further, the plaintiff argues that ThreatBlockrs use of the ThreatBlockr mark and website design are likely to cause consumer confusion in violation of the Lanham Act. The plaintiff states that it has attempted to resolve the dispute but has yet to receive a response from ThreatBlockr.

Accordingly, ThreatLocker filed the present complaint seeking injunctive and declaratory relief denying ThreatBlockr’s trademark application along with damages, costs and attorney’s fees. ThreatLocker is represented by Lott & Fischer, PL and Latham & Watkins LLP.