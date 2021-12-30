Vaco Technologies, Google Settle Labor Dispute for $1.5M

An amended settlement filed on Thursday by the plaintiff and defendants Vaco LLC and Google LLC explains that for the release of their claims, the plaintiff and class will receive $1.5 million, less attorneys’ fees and other costs. The case dates back to 2017 when the plaintiff sued Vaco LLC, a staffing agency, and Google in California state court for failure to pay contractors meal and rest periods, among other things allegedly in violation of state and federal labor law.

Previously, the case was removed to federal court where it was dismissed three times. After filing the fourth amended pleading, the parties engaged in a mediation which ultimately led to resolution.

The fifth amended complaint, filed in the Northern District of California for purposes of effectuating the settlement, explains that the plaintiff was hired through Vaco for Google, with Google’s approval, in 2014. The plaintiff was paid hourly as a non-exempt Order Audit Operation Specialist and later a Content Bug Technician, the complaint says. According to the filing, Google was radically understaffed, resulting in pressure for contractors “to remain at their desk.”

The plaintiff says the defendants failed to provide her and all others similarly situated with meal periods, rest periods, failed to pay premium wages for missed meal and rest periods, overtime wages at the correct rate, double time wages at the correct rate, failed to reimburse them for business expenses, failed to provide accurate written wage statements, and failed to timely pay final wages following separation of employment.

The settlement classes include an FLSA class and a California subclass of employees who were contracted to work for Google via Vaco for certain roles beginning in August 2014 and August 2013, respectively.

Setareh Law Group is class counsel, while Ford & Harrison LLP represents Vaco and Paul Hastings LLP represents Google.