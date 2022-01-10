Sonrai Memory Sues Lenovo Over Computer Chip Patent

Last Friday, Ireland’s Sonrai Memory Limited sued China’s Lenovo Group Ltd. and its American subsidiary Motorola Mobility LLC claiming infringement of a patent relating to “improvements in computer chip architecture having multiple processors on a single die.” According to its web page, Sonrai’s patents “encompass a broad variety of NAND flash applications, as used in smartphones, storage devices and most consumer electronic products.”

The intellectual property lawsuit says the Western District of Texas court has personal jurisdiction over the defendants. It specifies that each has “committed acts within this District giving rise to this action and has established minimum contacts with this forum such that the exercise of jurisdiction over Defendants would not offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice.”

The complaint explains that Sonrai owns the rights to U.S. Patent No. 6,874,014, entitled “Chip Multiprocessor with Multiple Operating Systems,” which was issued in 2005. The filing alleges that the defendants make, sell, and offer for sale certain products that directly or through the doctrine of equivalents infringe the ’014 Patent.

Mobile phones with “Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs containing at least one Hexagon DSP,” like the Motorola Edge model are among those products, the filing says. It specifies that the accused products “satisfy all claim limitations of one or more claims of the ’014 Patent.”

The suit states one claim for relief from federal patent infringement. It requests an accounting, damages, including supplemental damages, and interest from the defendants, jointly and severally.

The lawsuit also requests that the court deem it an exceptional case, permitting Sonrai to obtain attorneys’ fees and costs. Sonrai is represented by Russ August & Kabat.