Ring, Amazon, Home Depot to Face False Advertising Allegations for Ring Jobsite Security Kit

On Friday, a class action lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California against Ring LLC, The Home Depot, Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc. alleging false advertising and misrepresentations over Ring’s Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit.

According to the complaint, Ring LLC is a home security and smart home company that designed and manufactured its Jobsite Security Kit and Pro Subscription, and Amazon is the parent company of defendant Ring. Additionally, the complaint states that Home Depot is a large-scale home improvement retailer that sells products, including Ring’s Job Security Kit.

The complaint states that the named plaintiff, Alison White, is a California resident who purchased and used Ring’s Jobsite Security Kit and Pro Subscription. White filed the complaint on behalf of herself and all persons who purchased both a Ring Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit and a Ring Protect Pro Subscription within the past four years.

Through the complaint, White states that she purchased Ring’s Jobsite Security Kit from Home Depot’s website and subscribed to Ring’s Pro Subscription. The plaintiff states that the three defendants packaging, website, advertisements and marketing materials associated with Ring’s Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit represented to her and other consumers that when it is purchased with a Pro Subscription, Ring will automatically “handle it” and “call the authorities and resolve it for you.”

The plaintiff purports that 25 hours after receiving confirmation of her Pro Subscription, installing the Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit and enabling automatic police response, her residence was broken into with the Ring cameras recording the break-in and sending motion alerts to Ms. White’s phone, but Ring did not contact the police in any fashion. The plaintiff alleges that she and similar consumers relied on the defendants’ representations in the packaging, website, advertisements and marketing materials that the Jobsite Security Kit would provide “24/7 professional monitoring” that would automatically “contact authorities” when purchasing the Kit and Pro Subscription.

The complaint alleges that despite the representations by the defendants, Rings products do not automatically contact authorities, but rather the Job Security Kit with the Pro Subscription simply alerts users when the motion sensor has been triggered, letting the user decide whether to contact the authorities.The plaintiff alleges that her and other consumers overpaid for the defendants’ Jobsite Security Kit and Pro Subscription under the false impression that the Pro Subscription would automatically contact authorities.

Accordingly, the plaintiff filed the present suit alleging violations of the California Consumers Legal Remedies Act, California’s False Advertising Law, California’s Unfair Competition Law, negligent misrepresentation, intentional misrepresentation and breach of express warranty. The plaintiff seeks class certification, injunctive and declaratory relief, actual, compensatory and punitive damages, restitution, attorney’s fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Shegerian & Associates.