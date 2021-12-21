Quest Labs Sued Over Bi-Weekly Pay

On Monday a case was filed in the Eastern District of New York by an employee as a class action against Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories, inc. The case is regarding failure to pay employees in a prompt manner.

The named plaintiff, as well as the proposed class, are employees of the defendant who are compensated for their work on an hourly basis, including drivers, couriers, route service representatives, and other transportation related employees.

According to the complaint, per a new company wide policy, these employees have been compensated since May 2021 on a bi-weekly basis. Plaintiff alleges this is in violation of New York Labor Law § 191, which proscribes that hourly employees be paid promptly on a weekly basis.

The plaintiff seeks statutory fines as well as declaratory and injunctive relief to bring the defendant into compliance with New York Labor Law. They are represented by the Law Office of Peter Romero.