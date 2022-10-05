Purchasers of Bitcoin Mining Machines Sue Seller Just a Bit of Coin for Failure to Deliver

More than a dozen individuals from various states filed a lawsuit against Just a Bit of Coin Ltd. and its leaders on Monday for their purported failure to deliver custom Bitcoin mining machines after the plaintiffs paid for them with either fiat or cryptocurrency. On behalf of a nationwide putative class, the Western District of Kentucky complaint states claims for business misconduct, including breach of contract, fraud, a RICO claim, and negligence.

The filing explains that Just a Bit of Coin is a Georgia-based company run by defendants Steven Drawdy and George Lavoy Graham. When one named plaintiff ordered a machine for $230,000, the defendants responded that the product would be delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions like plant shutdowns and part backorders.

According to the complaint, these representations were untrue. While maintaining “a friendly and professional relationship to protect his financial investment,” the plaintiff, through the defendants, identified the Chinese supplier and bought the parts directly without issue. Subsequently, the defendants refused to provide the plaintiff with the machine or a refund for the contract price.

The filing claims that this was true for the other named plaintiffs too, despite their refund requests to which the defendants responded with refusals, threats, by ignoring communications, or by insisting on a “Refund Processing Fee” that the defendants kept while still never returning the initial payment.

Allegedly, the defendants also “continue[d] to brag publicly about the profits made from this fraudulent business, frequently posting and bragging about the endeavor on Facebook.”

The class action complaint aims to bring claims on behalf of Americans who, within the last year, ordered and paid for a machine that was not delivered. The filing seeks damages including punitive damages.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sullenger Law Office PLLC.

