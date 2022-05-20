Pharmacist Sues Hospital, Alleging Racial Discrimination

Ex-employee Nina Yun Chen Premezzi filed a complaint against Blythedale Children’s Hospital accusing the defendant of discrimination and wrongful termination based on race, national origin, age, and disability. The plaintiff accuses the defendant of violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Age Discrimination in Employment act.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff was the only Chinese-American pharmacist at the defendant’s hospital; while employed, she endured workplace discrimination protected by higher management.

The complaint states that the plaintiff was not employed under the same terms and conditions as employees of other races; she was falsely accused of errors and held to a higher standard than her coworkers; and her emails to the Vice President and Human Resources of the hospital went ignored and dismissed. The complaint alleges that the continuous harassment and willful negligence of the defendant implies that the discrimination was done knowingly.

The complaint cites the plaintiff’s infection with COVID-19 and the rise in phobia and discrimination against Asian-Americans during the global pandemic as potential cause for the alleged discrimination.

The plaintiff seeks the following relief: a declaration that the defendant violated the laws of the United States and New York, and an award of damages and costs incurred.The plaintiff is represented by Jafri Law Firm.