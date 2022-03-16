Nutradose Sues Bio Dose in Supplements Trademark Case

On Tuesday, Nutradose Labs, LLC filed a suit against Bio Dose Pharma, LLC and Raimundo Santamarta in the Southern District of Florida. The plaintiff is alleging trademark infringement against the defendant.

Both the defendant and the plaintiff work in the pharmaceutical industry and create pharmaceutical products for the general population, according to Nutradose.

The complaint states that defendants engaged in “unauthorized use of Nutradose’s federally registered trademark rights in the name and trademark GLUTADOSE and unauthorized use of Nutradose’s social media accounts and internet profiles.”

The plaintiff explained that Santamarta created the trademark at issue under the company name Unipharma, LLC; the rights passed to New Vision, LLC in a bankruptcy sale. New Vision then later sold the trademark to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendant has infringed on the Glutadose mark by maintaining the trademark in international jurisdictions, using the brand on Amazon and Walmart, using the Glutadose mark on the Bio Dose website, and associating Glutadose with Bio Dose on social media websites.

The defendant is facing a series of five differing counts that range from, federal trademark infringement, false designation of origin, common law trademark infringement, conversion, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.The plaintiff is being represented by Quintana Law PA.