Meta Answers Complaint After Judge Permits Advertisers’ Antitrust Claims to Proceed

Meta Platforms Inc., filed an answer to the amended consolidated class action complaint against them, denying over 800 paragraphs of allegations in the complaint.

In the original complaint, which recently survived a motion to dismiss, the plaintiffs argue that customers—both businesses and persons—who purchased Facebook, now Meta’s advertising services overpaid due to Meta’s illegal monopolization of social media advertising.

The plaintiffs who are consumers allege that Meta made a variety of false claims about its data privacy services which deprived consumers of the right to control their privacy.

Meta’s answer admits only simple facts, like that plaintiffs purchased advertising services from Meta and other basic information.

Counsel for the proposed advertiser class is Bathaee Dunne LLP , Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Ahdoot & Wolfson PC, and Levin Sedran & Berman LLP.

Meta is represented by Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.