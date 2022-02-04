Lenovo Opposes ‘Manovo’ Trademark Registration

China’s Lenovo (Beijing) Limited filed a notice of opposition with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) on Wednesday, arguing that another Chinese firm’s proposed registration of the “Manovo” mark will cause confusion with its own namesake mark. The 37-page filing asks that the TTAB sustain its opposition and refuse registration of Shenzhen Youtailian Technology Co. Ltd’s proposed mark.

The submission explains that Lenovo, a multinational technology company, was established in China in 1984. Since at least May 2005, the company claims it has used the asserted mark in connection with computers, related equipment, and software in the United States. Through continuous and extensive sales, advertising, and promotion, the mark has reportedly “come to represent enormous goodwill” now owned by Lenovo.

Lenovo says it has two registrations related to its namesake mark: one reportedly covers many goods in “International Class 9,” including computers, mobile telephones, consumer electronics, and certain software, while the other covers many goods and services in multiple international classes, including a variety of computer and audio-visual goods.

The filing says Shenzen Youtailian seeks to register its proposed mark in connection with goods that are identical or closely related to the goods and services that are linked to Lenovo’s mark or that are within Lenovo’s “reasonable zone of expansion.”

The one-count opposition says the “Manovo” mark so resembles the “Lenovo” mark in sound, sight, and commercial impression that its registration in the proposed class will cause confusion. Specifically, members of the public may be led to believe that Shenzen Youtailian’s goods “originate from, or are otherwise sponsored or endorsed by” Lenovo in violation of the Lanham Act.

Lenovo is represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

