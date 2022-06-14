MR Technologies Brings Patent Infringement Action Against Western Digital

Plaintiff MR Technologies filed suit on Monday in the Western District of Texas against defendant Western Digital Corporation, a computer company, alleging that the defendant infringed on claims from the four patents held by the plaintiff, which protect its multilayer exchange spring recording media.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff is the owner of four patents, each titled “multilayer exchange spring recording media.” The patents were issued in 2018 and 2021.

The complaint asserts that the defendant manufactures and markets products, such as its magnetic hard disk drives, that directly infringe on the four patents-in-suit. The products produced by Western Digital Corporation have a magnetic bilayer structure, a structure identical to the structure cited in the plaintiff’s respective patents. MR Technologies explains that the defendant has either known of or has been “willfully blind” to the fact that their product infringes on the plaintiff’s patents.

Despite the infringement that the plaintiff claims the defendant is aware of, the defendant continues to make and commercially market its products, which contain features like a magnetic recording system, a writing head, a disk with a magnetic recording medium, and more. These features all allegedly infringe on the claims of the patents-in-suit.

The plaintiff contends that it is entitled to monetary damages in an amount that would compensate for the damage sustained due to the defendant’s willful infringement.

The complaint cites four separate counts of infringement. The plaintiff seeks favorable judgment on each count of infringement, damages, costs, expenses, pre- and post-judgment interest, supplemental damages, a trial by jury, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

The plaintiff is represented by Russ August & Kabat.