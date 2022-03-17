Impact on Global Financial Systems of U.S. Sanctions on Russia with Brad Rustin

Economic sanctions leveled against Russia, its leaders, and selected oligarchs by the United States and many other countries for its invasion of Ukraine are arguably the most aggressive in history. Their impact on the Russian economy has been severe and immediate, pushing the nation to the brink of economic collapse.



Yet, the world of business goes on, as it must. But what risks do American corporations and financial institutions face in light of these measures? What difficult reverberations will companies feel across the world? What should global businesses and FinTechs be doing right now to avoid, among other things, violating the restrictions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)? What role will cryptocurrency play in all of this? Also, do institutions whose data are stored in Russia and Ukraine face an additional risk as a parallel (albeit less horrific) battle rages on in cyberspace?

Listen to my interview with Brad Rustin, a partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and chair of the firm’s Financial Services Regulatory Practice. Brad is a highly regarded FinTech law and industry expert. This will be apparent when you listen. Brad is also on the Editorial Advisory Board of the Journal on Emerging Issues in Litigation. This is a special rapid-release episode given we feel the insights Brad shares are insights business and FinTech’s — and their attorneys — urgently need to hear.

