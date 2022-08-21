Helen of Troy Sued Over Benzene in Deodorant

Ira and Cathie Brief filed a complaint against Helen of Troy Limited and Idelle Labs LTD., as well as affiliated individuals, accusing the defendants of negligence, breach of warranty, negligent misrepresentation, violating strict liability and the New Jersey Products Liability Act in connection with the presence of a carcinogen in the company’s deodorant products.

According to the complaint, the defendants’ deodorant product contained significant concentrations of benzene, a harmful carcinogen; the complaint states that the defendants took advantage of consumer trust in companies to represent their products accurately and ensure their safety for consumption.

The complaint cites the Food and Drug Administration, stating that, “[benzene] should not be employed in the manufacture of drug substances, excipients, and drug products because of [its]; unacceptable toxicity.”

The complaint asserts that the use of benzene in the defendants’ deodorant product is entirely avoidable, as there are feasible alternatives in use by other deodorant products.

The plaintiffs are represented by Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA..

