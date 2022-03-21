Ex-Googler Accuses Company of “Systemic Race Discrimination” Against Black Employees

A complaint filed in San Jose, California federal court last Friday faulted Google for widespread race discrimination against Black employees, including the plaintiff, a woman hired to work for Google in New York City. The putative class action levels multiple, overlapping race and gender bias allegations at Google, attributing the company’s illegal behavior to its “strong, racially biased corporate culture.”

The plaintiff explains that she was “under-leveled” when hired as a University Programs Specialist in 2014, a role dedicated to designing and scaling a program to increase Black hires. According to the complaint, her work experience and academic degrees should have translated to a higher starting position. Furthermore, the complaint says despite her “stellar qualifications and performance,” Google neither promoted her nor gave her merit pay increases.

The complaint also makes light of allegedly discriminatory conduct the plaintiff encountered, including being confused for other Black female colleagues, having their worked described as “low-level,” and being asked inappropriate questions.

Additionally, the plaintiff advocated for other Black employees after observing that they were treated disparately in the hiring process. For example, the lawsuit says that “hiring managers deemed Black candidates not ‘googly’ enough, a plain dog whistle for race discrimination” and intentionally asked them inappropriate questions during interviews to tank their interview scores.

During the course of their souring relationship, Google was said to have reprimanded the plaintiff and slashed her annual compensation for speaking up in team meetings and challenging internal practices. In the spring of 2020, when the plaintiff reportedly led a group of Black and Latinx employees in discussions about race at the company, Google placed her on an unwarranted performance improvement plan.

When she she advised the company that she was preparing a detailed report on racial bias in the hiring process, Google cut the performance improvement plan short and fired her, “freezing out her access to the document and her ability to complete and submit her report documenting the discriminatory practices.”

According to the complaint, the plaintiff’s experience was not atypical of Black employees. The suit states eight counts of federal, state, and local race and gender discrimination and retaliation claims, with some specific to the plaintiff and others inclusive of the putative nationwide class of Black Google employees.

The suit seeks an order requiring Google to reinstate the plaintiff and putative class members to “appropriate positions, promotions and seniority,” and for monetary compensation including punitive damages. The plaintiff and putative class are represented by Stowell & Friedman Ltd., Ben Crump Law PLLC, and Sani Law APC.