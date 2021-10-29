Discrimination Class Action Filed Against Amazon by Heterosexual White Male Sellers

A suit filed in San Diego, California on Thursday claims that Amazon.com Inc. discriminates against third-party sellers described by the plaintiff as heterosexual white males. The 44-page complaint argues that Amazon disenfranchises the group while preferring sellers who are LGBT, Black, Hispanic, Native American, Pacific Islander, and/or female.

The plaintiff is a white heterosexual businessman from southern California who wanted to sell his products on the e-commerce platform when he became aware of the company’s allegedly exclusive policies and practices. His harm stems from the denial of his full use of Amazon’s seller program and services, the filing says.

In support of this argument, the complaint sets forth numerous examples of Amazon’s supposed favoritism. In one instance, it points to Amazon’s advertisement allowing customers browsing its website to “discover women-owned businesses.” Another example, “perhaps the most brazen” exemplifying Amazon’s alleged disparate treatment, is an opportunity the company purports to offer to Black sellers, no matter their success. Allegedly, Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program offers participants $500 in funding to get their business off the ground, $400 in sponsored product advertisements, and other benefits that the complaint claims are unfairly and wholly unavailable to people of other races.

The plaintiff seeks to certify a class of similarly situated white, straight men who reside in California and either considered selling products on Amazon but were deterred, or sold them on the site and suffered the company’s discriminatory practices. The lawsuit seeks relief from violations of the Unruh Civil Rights Act and a California Civil Code provision prohibiting businesses from denying equal rights under the law.

In addition to injunctive relief requiring the company to implement and maintain inclusive practices, the complaint also requests that Amazon officers and employees be ordered to undergo diversity, inclusion, and equity training. The plaintiff also seeks statutory damages and his attorneys’ fees and costs.

He is represented by Greg Alder P.C.