Crypto Advisor Sues UK-Based Startup OneM for Breach of Contract

A District of Wyoming complaint filed on Monday accused OneM Communications Ltd., Christopher Richardson, and Myhao Tien of failing to pay Nathan Christian, “a heralded and respected advisor in the blockchain technology sector,” compensation owed under an employment contract.

The complaint explains that OneM operates in the blockchain sector and that it has issued a crypto token, the mCoin. Richardson is the CEO of OneM, while Tien serves as its Chief Compliance Officer in charge of contract review, the filing says.

Events leading to the complaint date back to 2018 when OneM contacted Christian “seeking his guidance, advice and labor to help develop and advance their blockchain-based business venture.” The defendants and Christian eventually agreed to a compensation package which largely featured cryptocurrency assets, the complaint explains.

According to the lawsuit, Christian immediately began to fulfill his end of the bargain by providing guidance and advice about OneM’s internal operations as well as its marketing efforts. Reportedly, his efforts “went far above and beyond what was asked of him in the contract,” however, he was never remunerated for his work.

The filing states claims for breach of contract, breach of the covenants of good faith and fair dealing, and unjust enrichment. Christian claims that the damages cannot be specifically ascertained as they depend, in part, “on the fluctuating price of various digital assets,” but lists their current value at a minimum of $700,000.

The complaint also requests consequential damages and an award of the plaintiff’s attorneys’ fees and costs. Christian is represented by the Law Offices of Robert V. Cornish, Jr., PC.

