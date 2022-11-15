Aroma King Sued for ‘Egregious’ TM Infringement of Dietary Supplements

Nature’s Answer Inc. filed a complaint against Aroma King Inc., Healthy Results Inc., and Shaya Iskowitz in New York federal court, alleging the defendants of “egregious” trademark counterfeiting, infringement, dilution, false designation and unfair competition.
According to the complaint, the defendant’s trademark counterfeiting could not only cause consumer confusion but also damage the plaintiff’s reputation as a health supplement manufacturer.
The complaint specifies that the defendant sold $78,000 of the counterfeit goods.
The complaint provides examples of the defendant counterfeiting the plaintiff’s product UFC code, company invoices, and shipment packaging.
The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: permanent and preliminary injunctive relief, punitive, actual, and consequential damages, disgorgement of profits, and attorney’s fees and costs.
The plaintiff is represented by Rivkin Radler LLP.