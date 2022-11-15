Aroma King Sued for ‘Egregious’ TM Infringement of Dietary Supplements

Nature’s Answer Inc. filed a complaint against Aroma King Inc., Healthy Results Inc., and Shaya Iskowitz in New York federal court, alleging the defendants of “egregious” trademark counterfeiting, infringement, dilution, false designation and unfair competition.

A photographic comparison of the plaintiff’s and defendant’s products.

According to the complaint, the defendant’s trademark counterfeiting could not only cause consumer confusion but also damage the plaintiff’s reputation as a health supplement manufacturer.

The complaint specifies that the defendant sold $78,000 of the counterfeit goods.

The complaint provides examples of the defendant counterfeiting the plaintiff’s product UFC code, company invoices, and shipment packaging.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: permanent and preliminary injunctive relief, punitive, actual, and consequential damages, disgorgement of profits, and attorney’s fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Rivkin Radler LLP.

