Amazon Receives OSHA Fine for Warehouse Safety Violations

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Amazon about $60,000 after inspections at three warehouse facilities in Deltona, Fla., Waukegan, Ill., and New Windsor, N.Y., revealed workers were suffering from heavy lifting and overwork. The DOL said that though the company prides itself on fast and efficient shipping, “ergonomic hazards” come at workers’ expense.

The press release explained that OSHA’s hazard alert letters cite the company for violations of the “general duty clause” of the OSHA Act, which mandates that employers provide safe workplaces. The enforcement action follows referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, that led the agency to conduct inspections in the summer of 2022.

The specific findings of the investigations are as follows:

Amazon warehouse workers are at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders relating to the high frequency with which they must lift packages and other items

The heavy nature of the items

Awkward postures, including twisting, bending, and long reaches while lifting

Long hours required to complete assigned tasks

The investigation also found that, according to on-site injury logs, Amazon warehouse workers experienced high rates of musculoskeletal disorders. OSHA said the work processes Amazon workers must endure were “designed for speed but not safety,” resulting in serious injuries.

This citation follows one issued last month when OSHA cited Amazon for 14 recordkeeping violations as part of the same investigation.

Amazon has 15 days to comply with, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings. Lastly, the press release noted that similar investigations are ongoing at three Amazon warehouses in Colorado, Idaho, and New York.

