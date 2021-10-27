Amazon, Flashlight Manufacturer Shine Light on Counterfeit Products in Trademark Suit

A complaint filed in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday has taken on numerous defendants for allegedly selling inauthentic products on Amazon. Amazon.com Inc. and Streamlight Inc. assert that the defendants, some of whom reportedly have domestic domiciles, others Chinese, allege that the unlawful use of their trademarks on fake products have harmed their customers, reputations, and intellectual property.

From November 2020 through at least September of this year, the 13 defendants allegedly “advertised, marketed, offered, and sold inauthentic versions of the same product, the TLR-1 high lumen, white LED, rail-mounted tactical light, in the Amazon store using their Amazon selling accounts,” the filing says. In addition, the complaint accuses the defendants of using QR codes to misdirect customers to fake authentication websites in order to further the deception.

The plaintiffs claim that they investigated the products themselves and found sample TLR-1 tactical lights to be inauthentic and to bear their trademarks without permission. Amazon promptly blocked the defendants’ accounts once it verified the fraud, the filing says.

The plaintiffs bring several federal trademark infringement and state consumer protection law claims to vindicate their alleged plights. They seek an injunction preventing the manufacture and sale of counterfeit lights, and an order barring the defendants from selling products in the Amazon store altogether.

Amazon and Streamlight are represented by Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, the same counsel representing Amazon and Hanesbrands in a series of counterfeit earbud cover cases, and Amazon and Asmodee in counterfeit board game litigation.

