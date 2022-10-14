FTC Wins Court Order Halting Deceptive Insulation Claims Made by Building Paints Marketer

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a press release praising their August 19tvictory in the Southern District of Georgia against F & G International Group Holdings, LLC, FG International, LLC (FGI) and their principal J. Glenn Davis.

According to the FTC, FGI is a Georgia based business that sells paint products for buildings and other structures. Further, on July 28, 2020 the FTC filed a complaint against FGI and its CEO for falsely claiming that their paint insulates.

The FTC states that FGI advertised its paint as insulating, stating that their product “provides excellent insulation” at an “extreme insulation value.” Additionally, the FTC alleges that FGI appealed to consumers’ concerns about rising energy costs when advertising its paint, but in reality end users of the product received none of the insulation FGI promised.

On August 19, 2022 the Southern District of Georgia issued an order granting the FTC’s motion for summary judgment and denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss. Through the order, the court held that the defendants harmed consumers by making false claims, misrepresenting data supporting its claims of insulation and inducing customers to purchase its products with its false insulation claims.

Additionally, the order permanently bans FGI from making deceptive claims and prohibits defendants from helping anyone else make misleading claims about insulation ratings or the energy efficiency that any product will provide.