Walgreens Sues Aduro Products for Breach of Tech Accessories Contract

Pharmacy chain Walgreen Co. filed suit on Monday against defendant Aduro Products, LLC, in the Northern District of Illinois. Walgreens’ suit alleged that Aduro breached a contract for UV light tech accessories.

Per the terms of their agreement, the plaintiff said, Aduro sold Walgreens Tech Theory UV lights and UV mini wands. The defendant agreed to refund the plaintiff to the extent that the products did not meet previously agreed-upon benchmarks. Unsold products were to be returned to the defendant since the agreement existed on a ‘guaranteed sale’ basis, and Aduro was to “pay any amounts that a post-audit of the parties’ transactions performed by Walgreens found that it owed.” The complaint specified that the defendant failed to fulfill each of these facets of their agreement with the plaintiff.

According to the complaint, the agreement was determined in 2020 and detailed that Walgreens would purchase tech accessories from the defendant that would be set by written agreements. Walgreens possessed the ability to rescind a purchase or return a purchase at any time for a full refund. Further, the agreement detailed that both parties had to comply with its term and conditions.

Since the agreement existed on a guaranteed sale basis, it was expected that units of tech accessories that were not sold would be refunded by Aduro. However, when the plaintiff returned $380,000.00 worth of accessories to the defendant, the defendant refused to pay the amount, in addition to the agreed-upon upcharge fee and freight expenses.

Walgreens contends that as a result of the defendant’s alleged breach of contract, they suffered damages of at least $408,000.41. The complaint cites breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Plaintiff Walgreen Co. is seeking favorable judgment on each count, damages, pre-judgment interest, a trial by jury, and any other relief deemed proper by the Court.

The plaintiff is represented in the litigation by A&G Law LLC.