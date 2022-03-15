Walgreens Faces FLSA Complaint

A former Walgreens employee filed a complaint against Walgreen Pharmacy Services Midwest, LLC alleging the defendant violated the anti-age-discrimination and anti-retaliation provisions of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), its Connecticut state law equivalent, and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), among other statutes.

The plaintiff explained that On September 22, 2021, the plaintiff filed a complaint with both the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO) and the United States Equal Rights and Opportunities Commission (EEOC). In the complaint, the plaintiff alleged Walgreens violated the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act (FEPA) and the and Americans with Disabilities Act for unjustified discipline and wrongful termination in retaliation for reporting age discrimination (which the plaintiff claims she suffered); the plaintiff also alleged that Walgreens violated state and federal FMLA by retaliating against the plaintiff for exercising her right to seek medical leave due to a disabling condition.

The plaintiff had worked 30 years as a Walgreens employee, and 15 years as a manager of a Walgreens pharmacy, per their complaint. The plaintiff reported to Walgreens on her belief that her supervisors engaged in the unlawful age discrimination of targeting her in a series of unwarranted disciplinary action with the purpose of coercing her to quit.

After receiving the report, Walgreens allegedly put the plaintiff on unpaid suspension; during and due to this unpaid suspension, the plaintiff suffered from triggered stress-related migraines, the complaint said. On July 1, 2021, the plaintiff applied for a medical leave of absence. Walgreens purportedly terminated the plaintiff on July 6, 2021, and then backdated her termination date to June 29, 2021.

The plaintiff seeks the relief of economic, compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages, as well as attorney’s fees. The plaintiff is represented by Maya Murphy P.C.