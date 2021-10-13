Universal Health Services Sued After Discrimination Alleged in Hiring Process

On Tuesday a case was filed in the Eastern District Court of Virginia. The case was filed by a former job applicant against Universal Health Services Inc. and alleged ADA discrimination in the healthcare company’s employment application process.

Universal Health posted an open to the public employment posting for a commercial billing specialist in March 2019. The defendants reached out to the plaintiff regarding setting up an interview and the plaintiff notified the defendants that she would require an ASL interpreter for the interview due to her Americans with Disabilities Act status as deaf.

The defendants delayed scheduling the interview, the complaint said, then informed the plaintiff that the position had been converted to an internal applications only position. The plaintiff argues that this was a pretext for refusing to accommodate her request for an interpreter for the interview and accommodation for important events in the future.

The applicant is suing for ADA discrimination and refusal to provide reasonable accommodation. They are represented by the Tucker Law Firm PLC.