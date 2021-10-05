Texas Hospital Sued After Wrong Drug Used During Surgery

On Monday a case was filed in the Western District Court of Texas by a patient against HCA Healthcare, doing business as South Austin Hospital, and its affiliates. The case alleges medical malpractice, as a result of the wrong medication administered in preparation for surgery.

The complaint explained that the patient was admitted to the defendant surgical center for an outpatient procedure of a right hand first metacarpalphalangeal (MCP) arthrodesis (fusion) and neuroma excision. The plaintiff alleged that after the procedure was performed, the surgeon was preparing to close the incision after irrigating it to remove any debris. Instead of being given a syringe containing an anesthetic, the surgeon was instead handed a syringe containing formalin, which is a chemical used to preserve specimens for review by the lab.

Use of this chemical in the wound caused massive chemical burns and flesh necrosis, the patient said, resulting in the patient requiring several further surgeries, experiencing massive disfigurement, and resulting in limited mobility in the entire hand. The complaint added that, per surgical procedure, that chemical should never have been on the prep tray and the plaintiff argues that this was a preventable incident.

The plaintiff is suing for medical malpractice and gross negligence, seeking medical expenses, loss of earnings, pain and suffering, compensation for physical impairment, and consequential damages. They are represented by Erskine & Blackburn.